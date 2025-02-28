Moore calls for reaction as Hebburn Town prepare to face Leek

Hebburn Town will face Northern Premier League rivals Leek Town on Saturday.

Hebburn Town manager Daniel Moore has challenged his players to bounce back from their midweek defeat against Hyde United when they host Leek Town on Saturday.

The Hornets push for the Northern Premier League Premier Division play-off places took a blow when an underwhelming performance on home soil was punished by the Tigers on Tuesday night. The result also left Moore’s side with little room for error between now and the end of the season as they lie nine points adrift of the top five.

Hebburn Town goalkeeper coach Carl Morris, manager Daniel Moore, assistant Mark Hudson and coach Ian Whitecombe (L to R) - photo Tyler Lopes | Tyler Lopes

A number of severe tests of their play-off credentials lie in wait over the coming weeks, Moore believes the run of games will give his players a chance to shine in the short-term and improve their long-term prospects with the club.

He told The Gazette: “We have got to bounce back and I’ve said to the player ‘how much do we want it?’. We’ve come so far so we can’t let this slip now. We have ten games left now so we have to try and win every game and see where we end up. That’s the challenge for the players so we will see just how much they want it and we are looking to the future as well. Do players want to be here next season so Saturday, we need a reaction and hopefully we get one.”

Moore goes into the game fresh from penning a new two-year deal after talks with the Hornets board were brought to a swift and successful conclusion earlier this week. Both parties have put plans in place to improve on and off the pitch - and the Hornets manager is relishing the prospect of what lies in wait.

He said: “We are chuffed and the club has plans that will hopefully transform the whole town, never mind the football club. To be part of it and try and build on what we have started to build here, I am looking forward to it. I look back at the first couple of years here and think I’e done a decent job, not just one the pitch. The club have brought that together feeling and hopefully that can continue.”

There could be some positive news on the injury front as Hornets midfielder Arron Thompson nears a return - but defender Michael Turner continues to serve a suspension and will miss out once again.

