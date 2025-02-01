Moore left proud as battling Hebburn Town earn Macclesfield point

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hebburn Town claimed a point in their home game with league leaders Macclesfield.

Daniel Moore believes Hebburn Town delivered a performance to be proud of as they battle to a point against runaway Northern Premier League Premier Division leaders Macclesfield.

After edging the first-half exchanges, the Hornets took the lead with a well-worked goal just before half-time as midfielder Liam Noble expertly curled a shot beyond visitors keeper Max Dearnley after neat approach play from Aidan Heywood and Joe Posthill. That lead remained in place until ten minutes from time when Silkmen substitute Sam Heathcote got Robbie Savage’s side back on level-terms with a fine touch and finish from the edge of the area.

Hebburn Town battled a 1-1 draw with Macclesfield (photo Tyler Lopes) | Tyler Lopes

Despite that setback, Hebburn came close to securing all three points as Robbie Spence brought a stunning reaction save out of visitors stopper Dearnley before substitute Olly Martin fired narrowly beyond the near post after he had been found by Joao Gomes. Despite seven minutes of injury-time being played, neither side could find the winning goal as Hornets player-manager Moore reflected on a performance that he believes should give his side confidence in their bid to secure a play-off place in their first ever season in the third tier of the non-league game.

He told The Gazette: “One thing they have done is made the club proud, they’ve given pride to people that work at the club day-in, day-out. They’ve put on that performance and when you’re applauded off like that, by their supporters as well I’ll add, I would like to think it shows we have come on leaps and bounds over the last year and that shows it clearly.

“Today, we had players back fresh and there was a desire to get something out of the game. We would have taken a point before the game and it’s a couple of games unbeaten so all we will say is we will have a go between now and the end of the season, enjoy the challenge, and we will just see where it takes us.”

The Hornets are back in action when they visit Matlock Town next Saturday afternoon.

Hebburn Town: Hunter, Heywood (Walton), Turner, Van Zandvliet (Murray), Donaghy, Elsdon, Noble, Spence, Purewal (Gomes), Savage (Martin), Posthill Subs: Moore

Macclesfield: Dearnley, Pemberton, Fensome (Heathcote), Rooney, Menayese, Dawson (Lee), Etaluku (Kengni), Mendy, Mellor, Elliott, Duffy (Johnson) Subs: Whitehead