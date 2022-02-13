Nathan Lowe marked his 100th appearance for South Shields with the winning goal as the Mariners got the better of a spirited Atherton Collieries side at 1st Cloud Arena. Picture by Kev Wilson.

Lowe struck two minutes into the second half to seal the three points after Sam Hodgson's early opener had been cancelled out by Gaz Peet.

It was a welcome return to winning ways for Shields as they moved to within one point of leaders Matlock Town in the Pitching In Northern Premier League.

Kevin Phillips made two changes to the team which started Tuesday's 1-0 defeat at Morpeth Town, with Mitch Rose and Alex Kempster replacing Will McGowan and Darius Osei.

The first chance fell to Shields in the sixth minute as an off-balance Kempster struck an effort which lacked the power to seriously test Colls goalkeeper Danny Taberner.

Taberner was stretched more seriously in the Mariners' next attack, as Will Jenkins teed up Robert Briggs on the edge of the box and his first-time shot was brilliantly tipped over by the goalkeeper.

Briggs was proving to be a real threat in the early stages and he went close again with a low curler from 25 yards which bounced just past the post.

Shields had some real momentum and made the most of it on 11 minutes.

Lowe received the ball with his back to goal 25 yards out and linked up with Hodgson before his powerful drive was pushed out by Taberner. It broke to the feet of the onrushing Hodgson, who was there to convert the rebound as he made it seven goals for the season and three in his last four appearances.

Atherton responded well, and were level just six minutes later when Peet went on a driving run from just outside his own penalty area and after some smart footwork when he reached the Shields box, he rifled past Myles Boney.

The visitors' equaliser was against the run of play and they almost fell behind again soon after.

Kempster's cross was cleared as far as Briggs, whose volley from the edge of the box bounced before striking the foot of the post and squirming to safety.

The remainder of the first half was more even as Atherton grew into the game, and they went the closest to adding to the scoring before half-time when Jack Lenehan's effort was deflected over by Dillon Morse.

Less than two minutes into the second half Shields reclaimed the lead when Kempster flicked the ball to Lowe and he stabbed it past Taberner with a clinical finish.

They limited their opponents to no efforts on goal in the remainder of the game, while Shields' attempts were mainly from distance as they saw the win out comfortably.

The Mariners travel to Mickleover on Tuesday as they go in search of another victory.

South Shields: Boney, Hunter, Adams (c), Rose, Morse, Bodenham, Jenkins (Tee 77), Lowe, Hodgson (Hooper 68), Briggs, Kempster. Subs not used: Shaw, McGowan, Osei.

Goals: Hodgson (11), Lowe (47).