Newcastle United agree terms with defensive target Jetro Willems
Newcastle United are in talks over a loan move for Jetro Willems.
The 25-year-old defender was on the club’s transfer shortlist in January 2016 while he was at PSV Eindhoven. United, however, opted against move for the Holland international as he had missed the first half of that season through injury.
Willems, now at Eintracht Frankfurt, is understood to have agreed personal terms over a move to Newcastle. Discussions are ongoing between the two clubs over a loan fee. The deal would have an option to buy at the end of the season.
Newcastle are looking to sign a left-back to compete with Paul Dummett for a place in Steve Bruce’s side, which will complete its pre-season preparations tomorrow with a home game against Saint-Etienne.
Meanwhile, Nice winger Allan Saint-Maximin is on Tyneside to complete a £16.5million move to the club.