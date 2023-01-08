The 28-year-old forward has been linked with a move to Newcastle United and Chelsea. The Belgian’s contract expires in the summer and speculation the player could move is currently strong.

Zebri said of Trossard’s absence: “Yesterday he didn’t train with us. He has a problem with his calf.” Brighton defeated Middlesbrough 5-1 in the FA Cup at the Riverside Stadium.

Meanwhile, Newcastle United suffered another FA Cup third round embarrassment as they were beaten 2-1 at Sheffield Wednesday.

BRIGHTON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 29: Leandro Trossard of Brighton & Hove Albion celebrates after scoring their team's first goal during the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Chelsea FC at American Express Community Stadium on October 29, 2022 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

Eddie Howe made eight changes to his side for the FA Cup third round match with Alexander Isak starting his first game for the club since September as he returned from a thigh injury. Martin Dubravka also made his first appearance of the season after returning from his loan spell at Manchester United.

Both sides had chances in the opening 45 minutes but failed to take them as they went in at the break goalless. But shortly after the restart Josh Windass gave the hosts the lead as he turned the ball in from close range.

Windass then doubled Sheffield Wednesday’s advantage with a cool finish after breaking through on goal.

Bruno Guimaraes set up an interesting final 20 minutes after poking in Chris Wood’s flick on from a Kieran Trippier corner.

