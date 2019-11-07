Clark has started the club’s last four Premier League games.

And the 30-year-old defender – whose future at St James’s Park was in doubt in the summer – has been recalled by Mick McCarthy, along with Burnley midfielder Robbie Brady, for the Dublin games against New Zealand and Denmark this month.

It's more than a year since Clark – who scored in Newcastle’s 3-2 win over West Ham United at the London Stadium last weekend – last played for his country.

“Ciaran is in the same boat (as Brady),” said McCarthy. “He had to get back with Newcastle before he could back with us, but he’s playing well for them now, and I was impressed with him against West Ham last Saturday.”