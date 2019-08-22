Newcastle United fans braced for more travel chaos
Newcastle United fans face another weekend of travel chaos.
A strike by senior East Midlands Trains conductors left supporters having to contend with train cancellations on their way to and from the club's game against Norwich City at Carrow Road last weekend.
And the Premier League fixture computer couldn't have scheduled Sunday's game at Tottenham Hotspur's new stadium on a worse weekend. Kings Cross train station is closed on Saturday and Sunday, and there is only a limited service on Monday. Network Rail, upgrading tracks outside the station as part of a £1billion project, are advising passengers against travel this weekend because of “severe disruption”.
It is the first time in 20 years that the Peterborough to London stretch of the East Coast Main Line will completely shut down for improvements. Train operator LNER said: “Customers are advised to travel on the Thursday, Friday and Tuesday.”
Tottenham, meanwhile, have issued their own advice to travelling supporters.