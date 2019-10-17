Newcastle United fans wait on additional festive TV games
Newcastle United fans should belatedly find out the club’s TV fixtures today.
Thursday, 17th October 2019, 08:08 am
Updated
Thursday, 17th October 2019, 08:09 am
The Premier League are set to announce the changes to November and December fixtures.
Supporters, waiting to book travel and accommodation, had originally due to find out the new dates and times for TV games six days.
However, discussions between the Premier League and the broadcasters over their TV picks dragged on.
Newcastle's away fixtures against Sheffield United on December 3 and Manchester United on Boxing Day will be screened by Amazon.