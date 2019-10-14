Newcastle United fans warned of travel disruption

Newcastle United fans will face disruption if they travel to the Arsenal game game by train.

By Miles Starforth
Monday, 14th October 2019, 17:30 pm
Kings Cross train station.

The club will take on Unai Emery’s side at the Emirates Stadium on February 8 or 15 depending on when the team has its winter break.

Engineering work is planned for the East Coast Main Line on both weekends.

There will be a reduced train service between Newcastle and London.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Services “will be busy and are likely to take longer than usual”, according to Network Rail.