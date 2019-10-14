Newcastle United fans warned of travel disruption
Newcastle United fans will face disruption if they travel to the Arsenal game game by train.
Monday, 14th October 2019, 17:30 pm
The club will take on Unai Emery’s side at the Emirates Stadium on February 8 or 15 depending on when the team has its winter break.
Engineering work is planned for the East Coast Main Line on both weekends.
There will be a reduced train service between Newcastle and London.
Services “will be busy and are likely to take longer than usual”, according to Network Rail.