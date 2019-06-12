Newcastle United 'fear' Rafa Benitez is running down his contract

Newcastle United fear that Rafa Benitez is “running down his contract”, according to a report.

Benitez’s deal at St James’s Park expires on June 30, and the 59-year-old is yet to agree a new contract.

Newcastle’s manager was yesterday linked with a return to Chelsea, the club he guided to the Europa League trophy in 2013.

United have not approached any other manager about the post, which Benitez has held since March 2016. And The Sun claim that managing director Lee Charnley – who has led negotiations with Benitez – is concerned that he will walk away from the club when his contract expires.

Benitez will only stay if he will get the financial backing, and autonomy in the transfer market, that he believes he needs to take the club further.