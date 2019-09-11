Elias Sorensen in action for Newcastle United in the Checkatrade Trophy last season (photo: Tom Banks)

The Newcastle United loanee’s expletive-laden outburst (which we’ve censored) would almost certainly have warranted a booking had he not being playing in a behind closed doors friendly at Hartlepool United on Tuesday.

The promising teenager was loaned out to Carlisle for the 2019-20 season but is yet to make his mark at Brunton Park. His one start for the Cumbrian outfit saw him hooked at half-time.

As a result, the Dane was part of a reserve side that made the cross country journey to face a fairly strong Pools side.

Sorensen featured for Newcastle United's first team during the pre-season Asia Trophy tour (photo: Fred Lee/Getty Images).

The National League team comfortably brushed aside their League Two counterparts with a first-half Nicke Kabamba hat-trick and a late strike from Gavan Holohan sealing a 4-0 win.

Sorensen played the full 90-minutes at The Vic but his impact was significantly hampered by a lack of service.

The 19-year-old barely had a sniff against the non-league side with his one effort on goal being a tame header that was comfortably saved.

As the game wore on, the youngster showed a good burst of pace and neat control to bring down a lofted ball forward – things were looking promising but that promise was quickly shattered by the offside flag.

That triggered Sorensen’s tirade that was made even more obvious echoing around an empty Victoria Park as he picked up the match ball an executed a powerful drop-kick that even his compatriot Kasper Schmeichel would be proud of.

His Geordie accent was not quite so endearing this time around as he did little to boost his chances of getting in Carlisle’s starting line-up.

And after a single half-hour cameo for Blackpool last season in what is his only other taste of senior league football to date, his frustrations are understandable.

Sections of the Toon Army were championing Sorensen to be given a chance in the first team after a prolific spell for the under-23s side.