Newcastle United 'in talks' over 11th-hour move for midfielder
Newcastle United are in talks with Lille over a move for Thiago Maia, according to a report in France.
By Miles Starforth
Wednesday, 07 August, 2019, 06:00
Steve Bruce still wants to sign at least one more player before tomorrow’s transfer deadline.
Speaking yesterday, the club’s head coach said: “We have one or two things up our sleeve – I hope we’re not finished.”
It’s claimed that United have approached Lille over a loan move for 22-year-old defensive midfielder Thiago Maia.
Lille, however, are looking to sell the Brazilian this summer.