Newcastle United 'in talks' over winger loan deal
Sheffield Wednesday are “in talks” with Newcastle United over a move for Jacob Murphy, according to a report.
By Miles Starforth
Wednesday, 07 August, 2019, 12:44
Murphy, signed from Norwich City two years ago, spent the second half of last season on loan at West Bromwich Albion.
And the Sheffield Star, the Gazette’s sister title, today reports that Wednesday, Steve Bruce’s former club, are looking to sign Murphy.
The transfer window closes tomorrow.
Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri asked for loan players from United after Bruce left the club to succeed Rafa Benitez.