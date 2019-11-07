Newcastle United keen on £10m Champions League striker – report

Newcastle United are considering a January move for Genk striker Mbwana Samatta, according to a report.

By Miles Starforth
Thursday, 7th November 2019, 11:32 am
Updated Thursday, 7th November 2019, 11:33 am
Samatta scored in the club’s 2-1 defeat to Liverpool at Anfield on Tuesday night.

And Newcastle and West Ham United are “interested” in 26-year-old Samatta, according to BBC journalist Ian Dennis.

Samatta, a Tanzania international, has a reported £10million release clause.

Newcastle head coach Steve Bruce has been holding talks with head of recruitment Steve Nickson ahead of the January transfer window.