Newcastle United line up move for £6m defender
Newcastle United want to bring Lewis Gibson back to St James’s Park, according to a report.
Wednesday, 9th October 2019, 08:34 am
The defender joined Everton in a deal worth up to £6million two years ago.
Gibson will be out of contract at the end of the season.
The 19-year-old could reportedly be tempted back now Peter Beardsley is no longer a coach at the club.
Beardsley was suspended from football for 32 weeks by the Football Association for making “racist and wholly unacceptable” remarks to Under-23 players.