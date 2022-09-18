Newcastle United linked with TRIPLE transfer - including deal for Magpies fan playing at rivals
Newcastle United have been linked with three transfers this morning.
Eddie Howe’s men were last in action on Saturday afternoon, drawing 1-1 with Bournemouth in the Premier League. After a goalless first half, Philip Billing gave Bournemouth the lead with a close-range volley on the hour mark.
The visitors’ lead didn’t last long though as Jefferson Lerma was punished for handball inside the area and Alexander Isak confidently converted the penalty kick. And 1-1 is how it finished to make it six matches without a win for Newcastle in the Premier League.
The clash against Bournemouth marked Newcastle United’s last game before the international break. However, there is still plenty of transfer news doing the rounds.
Newcastle United are said to be interested in signing Dynamo Kyiv winger Viktor Tsygankov in January. That’s according to the French publication, Jeunes Footeaux.
However, Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig, Wolves and West Ham are also reportedly keen on the 24-year-old Ukraine international.
Bayer Leverkusen and France winger Moussa Diaby is attracting interest from Chelsea, Tottenham, Arsenal, Manchester City and Newcastle United, with the 23-year-old potentially set for a transfer this January – according to 90Min
Newcastle are also said to be planning a £2.5million bid for Sunderland wonderkid midfielder, Chris Rigg. Rigg was recently injured in a youth game and required a trip to hospital and stitches, thankfully there was no break.
The Rigg family are Newcastle United supporters and it is thought it would be tough for Sunderland to hold onto the 15-year-old should the Magpies come calling.