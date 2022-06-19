Newcastle United offered £80k-per-week Sven Botman alternative with Dutchman eyeing La Liga

That’s according to The Mirror, whoclaim that Newcastle have been offered Bailly as an alternative to Sven Botman.

Newcastle are said to be keen on signing Dutch centre-back Botman from Lille in the summer transfer window, but negotiations have supposedly stalled slightly.

However, The Magpies remain hopeful of signing Sven Botman – despite claims he’s sold on a move to AC Milan.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - APRIL 28: Eric Bailly of Manchester United arrives ahead of the Premier League match between Manchester United and Chelsea at Old Trafford on April 28, 2022 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Tom Purslow/Manchester United via Getty Images)

The club has tabled a £30million-plus offer for the Lille defender. United had hoped to secure an agreement with the 22-year-old following the conclusion of a post-season round of international fixtures for Holland’s Under-21 team.

Milan’s interest has complicated the situation, and reports in Italy have suggested that Botman is holding out for a move to the La Liga club. However, the offer from the Serie A team falls short of the bid made by Newcastle – and a move to the San Siro is not yet an option for Botman.

United previously tried to sign Botman in January, and having done extensive work on the deal, the club is undeterred by speculation in Italy about Botman’s intentions.

Botman has previously described Newcastle as a “nice project” in the wake of last year’s takeover, and the club is hopeful of a positive resolution.

Now, though, the Magpies have been offered the chance to sign £80,000-a-week Manchester United and Ivory Coast international centre-back Bailly if the Botman deal does not come off.