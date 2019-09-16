Newcastle United player issues apology to team-mates
Christian Atsu has apologised to his Newcastle United team-mates – for the mistake that led to Liverpool’s second goal.
Steve Bruce’s side were beaten 3-1 at Anfield on Saturday.
The Premier League leaders came from behind to beat Newcastle, who took the lead through a stunning strike from Jetro Willems.
Sadio Mane scored two first-half goals to put Liverpool ahead, the second of which came from a mistake in midfield from Atsu, who was dispossessed by Firmino.
Firmino, on for the injured Divock Origi, played the ball up to Mane, who netted after the advancing Martin Dubravka failed to claim it.
“We were in the game – we scored one,” said winger Atsu. “Then it was unfortunate that I gave the ball away. The second goal was very crucial in this game. I can only apologise to the players and also the fans.
“They’re a top team. We knew that. Against these teams, when you make a mistake, you’re going to get punished. They scored from our mistakes, and we have to take the positives out of this and focus on the next game.
“In the first 20 minutes I thought we were very good. We defended really well. We had a go. We knew it was going to be difficult.
“Like I said, it was very unfortunate that they scored to make it 2-1 from the ball I lost in midfield. Liverpool are very good. When you lose the ball in midfield, they’re going to punish you.”