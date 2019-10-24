Newcastle United player signs new SIX-year deal
Martin Dubravka has signed a new SIX-year deal at Newcastle United.
The goalkeeper joined the club from Sparta Prague, initially on loan, in January last year. Dubravka, 30, has not missed a Premier League game since then.
"It is an amazing feeling," said the Slovakia international. "I have to say that it feels like time has flown. I've enjoyed my time here, and I'm very glad that I can stay here for another six years."
Head coach Steve Bruce added: "I'm really, really pleased that Martin has committed his future to the club. He's been absolutely fantastic since the day he arrived, and he's a hugely important figure for us both on the pitch and in the dressing room.
"He's a massive part of our plans for the future, so it's great that he's agreed to stay with us for the next few years, and a fitting reward for his performances."