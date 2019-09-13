Newcastle United rocked by Sean Longstaff injury blow
Sean Longstaff is OUT of Newcastle United’s visit to Anfield.
The midfielder – who made his Premier League debut away to Liverpool last season – has suffered an ankle injury.
Head coach Steve Bruce said: “Unfortunately, Sean Longstaff turned an ankle. He won’t play tomorrow. We won’t know how severe that is for a couple of days. It’s one of those awful ones where he goes to stop a cross and he turns his ankle over. We’ve lost a player to a freak accident. He’ll miss out.”
Bruce will also been without Allan Saint-Maximin (hamstring), Dwight Gayle (calf) and Matt Ritchie (ankle).
“Matt Ritchie’s been quite remarkable in his recovery,” said Bruce. “He’s shocked us all. I don’t think he’s very far away. Dwight Gayle has been given complete rest. We hope that’s the key to it. We hope that he’s going to be OK after a couple of weeks.”