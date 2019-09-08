Newcastle United set for big international coup – report

England could return to St James’s Park to play a World Cup qualifier, according to a report.

By Miles Starforth
Sunday, 08 September, 2019, 08:00
England's rugby union team playing Italy at St James's Park.

Newcastle United last hosted the Three Lions in 2005 while Wembley was being rebuilt.

St James’s Park successfully hosted England’s rugby union team on Friday night.

A 50,000-plus crowd saw Eddie Jones’ side beat Italy 37-0 in their final World Cup warm-up game.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The Sun claim that the stadium is being considered by the Football Association for an a competitive international next year.