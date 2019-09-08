Newcastle United set for big international coup – report
England could return to St James’s Park to play a World Cup qualifier, according to a report.
Newcastle United last hosted the Three Lions in 2005 while Wembley was being rebuilt.
St James’s Park successfully hosted England’s rugby union team on Friday night.
A 50,000-plus crowd saw Eddie Jones’ side beat Italy 37-0 in their final World Cup warm-up game.
The Sun claim that the stadium is being considered by the Football Association for an a competitive international next year.