Newcastle United set for early TV windfall
Four Newcastle United games have been selected for live broadcast.
The club’s first visit to Tottenham Hotspur’s new stadium has been moved to Sunday, August 25 (4.30pm kick-off) so it can be broadcast live by Sky Sports. Kick-off against Liverpool at Anfield on Saturday, September 14 has been brought forward to 12.30pm so it can be screened by BT Sport.
The home game against Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday, September 21 will now kick-off at 5.30pm so it can be broadcast live by Sky.
And Newcastle’s trip to Leicester City on Saturday, 28th September will now kick-off at 5.30pm and not 3pm, with the game also selected for broadcast live on Sky. The game could yet be put back to Sunday, September 29 depending on Manchester City’s Champions League programme.
United earned £22,270,755 from 19 live games last season. The season-opener against Arsenal had already been moved to Sunday, August 11 (2pm) for live broadcast by Sky.