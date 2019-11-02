Federico Fernandez celebrates Newcastle's second goal.

Steve Bruce’s side won 3-2 thanks to goals from Ciaran Clark, Federico Fernandez and Jonjo Shelvey to move up to 15th place in the Premier League this afternoon.

The misfiring team had only scored six goals in their first 900 Premier League minutes this season – yet they scored three in 51 extraordinary minutes at the London Stadium.

And the margin of victory should have been greater, as Allan Saint-Maximin failed to score after twice going clean through before the break. Shelvey also struck the crossbar.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bruce had recalled Isaac Hayden to his starting XI in place of the suspended Sean Longstaff. Shelvey, a boyhood West Ham fan, replaced Matty Longstaff in the team, and he quickly got to work.

The midfielder delivered a 16th-minute free-kick from the right of the box to Joelinton, who headed the ball back across goal. Clark nodded it past Roberto.

And it got better for Newcastle six minutes later. A corner was worked back to Jetro Willems, who delivered a ball to the unmarked Fernandez, who headed home to make it 2-0.

Saint-Maximin should have scored a third seconds after the restart, but the winger, through on his own, was denied a goal by Roberto’s right leg.

Ciaran Clark celebrates Newcastle's first goal.

Newcastle, using the pace of Saint-Maximin, were a threat on the counter-attack as West Ham pushed forward trying to get themselves back into the game.

Saint-Maximin forced another save after getting behind the home defence, and Roberto also stopped a follow-up effort from Almiron. Shelvey struck the crossbar seconds later.

DeAndre Yedlin had a goal disallowed for offside early in the second half, but the third wasn’t long in coming. Shelvey beat Roberto with a superb 30-yard free-kick in the 51st minute.

Fabian Balbuena pulled a goal back for West Ham, and a 90th-minute strike from Robert Snodgrass set up a nervous five minutes of added time for Newcastle, who held on to claim three vital points.