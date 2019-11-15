The latest Premier League news

Newcastle United target discusses interest, Sancho unsettled: Premier League rumours

All of the very latest Premier League news

By Rhys Thomas
Friday, 15th November 2019, 6:20 am

The latest Premier League rumours on Friday, November 15:

1. Sancho 'unsettled'

Jadon Sancho is unsettled in Germany and looks set to leave next summer. Liverpool have joined Manchester United and Chelsea in the chase for the England winger. (Daily Mail)

2. Spanish raid for Auba

Real Madrid and Barcelona are hoping to take advantage of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s uncertain contract situation this summer and will bid for the Arsenal striker. (The Sun)

3. Mario could train with Man U

Mario Mandzukic will seek permission to begin training with Manchester United next month ahead of a January move. He has been frozen out under current Juve boss Maurizio Sarri. (Tuttosport)

4. Bayern back in for Sane

Bayern Munich are ready to go back in for Leroy Sane after the winger’s knee injury ended their pursuit in the summer. (Various)

