Football Insider claim that the Magpies are plotting a fresh attempt to sign Maddison this January following a failed bid last summer.

It was stated at the time that Newcastle United submitted offers of around £50 million for the Leicester City and England attacking midfielder.

The Foxes, however, are thought to value the 25-year-old closer to £60 million and plan to hold firm until their valuation is met.

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 17: Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur and James Maddison of Leicester City react after the final whistle in the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Leicester City at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on September 17, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

However, reports state that Newcastle United believe they can pay less for Maddison given that he is entering the last 18 months of his contract at the King Power Stadium.

Football Insider say that an unnamed source has told them that Magpies boss Eddie Howe is a “huge” admirer of Maddison, who is now in his fifth season with the club.

Maddison managed 18 goals and 12 assists across 53 games in all competitions last term but has found himself out of contention for Gareth Southgate’s England squad recently.

Leicester City have struggled under Brendan Rogers so far this campaign and currently sit bottom of the Premier League. The Foxes are without a win in their opening seven games.

Newcastle United are next in action against Fulham at Craven Cottage on Saturday, October 1 in the Premier League following a two-week international break.