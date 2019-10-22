Newcastle United tracking teenage sensation
Newcastle United are tracking Heart of Midlothian defender Aaron Hickey, according to a report.
Tuesday, 22nd October 2019, 12:00 pm
Representatives from Newcastle, Arsenal, Liverpool, Southampton, Norwich City, Aston Villa and Crystal Palace watched the 17-year-old in Sunday’s 1-1 draw against Rangers at Tynecastle, according to The Sun.
Manchester City and Rangers are also said to be tracking the left-back.
Hickey made his first-team debut for Hearts in May, and has been a fixture in the team ever since.
He scored a derby winner against Hibernian last month.