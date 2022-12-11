Newcastle United transfer gossip: Magpies 'leading race' to sign £70m star wanted by PSG and Tottenham
Newcastle United are said to be the leading candidate to sign Slovakia centre-back Milan Skriniar from Inter Milan, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.
French publication L’Equipe recently claimed that Champions League club PSG made a whopping £70million offer for Skriniar, 27, in the summer transfer window. Antonio Conte’s Tottenham are also said to be keen on a deal for the defender but could be priced out of a move.
The Magpies return to Premier League action on Boxing Day against Leicester City at the King Power Stadium.
Newcastle face battle for Sunderland starlet
Liverpool are leading the race to sign £2.5m-rated Newcastle United target Chris Rigg from Sunderland – according to reports.
The Daily Star states that Liverpool are leading the race to sign the 15-year-old England youth international who is rated as one of the top prospects in England.
Rigg is currently too young to sign a professional contract on Wearside, meaning another English club could sign him on a pre-contract. In that scenario, Sunderland would be compensated with an amount decided by the authorities. However, a fee of £2.5million has been mentioned in recent reports.
The Rigg family are Newcastle United supporters and it is thought it would be tough for Sunderland to hold onto the midfielder should the Magpies come calling but the plot has now thickened with Liverpool’s reported interest.
Sunderland remain hopeful Rigg has a big part to play on Wearside, and allowed the academy player to travel with the first-team squad for their Championship match at Birmingham.