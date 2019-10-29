Elias Sorensen.

Sorensen – who was recalled from a loan at Blackpool last season – has found his opportunities limited at Brunton Park, and Under-23 coach Neil Redfearn is keen to see the striker start more League Two games.

"I know I have said on the record in the past that he needs to fight it out, but obviously the idea of him going out on loan is that he plays,” said Redfearn. “So if he's on the bench, and not coming on, it's not what we want.

"The reports that we are getting back are that he's working really hard, and desperately trying to do the right things to get in, but there is no getting away from the fact he needs to play.”

