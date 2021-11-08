10 ex-Newcastle United footballers that played for England while with the Magpies

England are preparing to feature in their third international break in as many months next weekend as they take on Albania and San Marino in their upcoming World Cup Qualifiers.

The Three Lions currently sit top of their group after eight matches, while Albania are five points behind them in third and San Marino sit glued to the bottom of the table with zero wins.

Ahead of England’s international fixtures, we have taken a look at the 10 ex-Newcastle United footballers that have played for England this century...

1. Andros Townsend (2016) Andros Townsend is the most recent Newcastle United player to feature in the England squad - coming on for Raheem Sterling in a friendly against Australia in 2016. The winger has made a total of 13 appearances for the Three Lions.

2. Andy Carroll (2010) Andy Carroll's form with Newcastle United earned him his England debut in a friendly against France in 2010. After signing for Liverpool the striker made another eight appearances and scored twice.

3. Alan Smith (2007) Alan Smith earned 19 caps for England in total - the final two of which came during his time with Newcastle United in friendlies against Germany and Austria in 2007.

4. Scott Parker (2006) Scott Parker made his international debut in 2003 while with Charlton Athletic, but earned his third cap following his arrival at Newcastle United. The ex-midfielder featured in the starting line-up in a Euro 2008 qualifier against Croatia.