'100%' - Ryan Taylor urges Newcastle United to swoop for 'unbelievable' English manager

Steven Gerrard, Manager of Rangers. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

The Magpies are currently on the lookout for a new permanent appointment after Steve Bruce was relieved of his duties on Tyneside last week.

There has been widespread speculation over who the Toon Army's new owners could look to bring in as they make their first major recruitment decision at the club, and Rangers boss Gerrard has been mentioned among the potential shortlist of candidates.

Speaking to Sky Sports News, ex-Magpie Taylor argued that the former Liverpool star’s prior knowledge of the English top flight could stand him in good stead for a successful stint in the north east.

He said: “I would 100% stick with an English manager – someone who knows the Premier League, knows the league, knows players, and someone with big names.

"I would love to see someone like Steven Gerrard in charge of Newcastle. It’s so passionate up there, and coming from this city, you know what passion is all about.

"For me, someone like Steven Gerrard, because he plays football the right way, he knows who good players are, and I think he’s done an unbelievable job at Rangers.

"Obviously he was linked with the club, and if the club were interested, it’s such a huge step for him in terms of what the club have planned for the future.”