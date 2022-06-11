Clubs across the country will be preparing their wish lists ahead of the new season and Newcastle United will be no different as Eddie Howe prepares for his first summer at the club.

The Magpies have been linked with some big money moves this summer, but some of the best value for money can often be found by signing free agents.

Newcastle will undoubtedly be looking at some free transfers this summer, but what about their former players who are available on a free?

Here, we take a look at some of the former Newcastle United players that could be available as a free agent this summer and how their careers have panned-out since leaving Tyneside.

What are your memories of these players in the black-and-white? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know there:

1. Gabriel Obertan Obertan’s most recent spell was with Charlotte Independent in the MLS - a club he left in December.The winger has had spells in Bulgaria, Turkey and Russia since leaving the Magpies in 2016. Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales

2. Emmanuel Riviere A good season at AS Monaco alongside Radamel Falcao convinced Newcastle to spend £6million on the striker. However, in two years at the club, Riviere netted just one league goal, which he managed to kick in off his own shin, before he was moved on-loan to Osasuna in Spain. Spells in France and Italy followed before he was released by FC Crotone in August 2021. Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales

3. Henri Saivet Saivet joined Newcastle in January 2016. He played just eight times before being released in summer 2021 and has yet to find a new club. His goal direct from a free-kick against West Ham United was the highlight of a forgettable five years on Tyneside. Photo: Catherine Ivill Photo Sales

4. Romain Amalfitano Not to be confused with his brother Morgan who had a semi-successful time at West Ham, Romain failed to impress whilst at Newcastle. Amalfitano made just five Europa League appearances for the Magpies, failing to play a single minute of Premier League football during his one season at the club. He was released by Saudi Arabian side Al-Faisaly Harmah in January. Photo: Ian MacNicol Photo Sales