After a brilliant end to last season, anticipation ahead of the new season is building at St James’s Park.

It will be Eddie Howe’s first full season in the Magpies dugout and hopes are high that they can improve on their 11th place finish last time out.

The beginning of last season saw Newcastle go 14 games without a win, with the club picking up just two wins before the January transfer window closed.

They will undoubtedly have more success this time around and supporters have been given a glimpse into what the season may have in-store for Newcastle.

But what are some of the key fixtures that fans can look forward to this season and when could some of United’s defining games of the season be played?

Ahead of their season opener with Nottingham Forest, here, we take a look at 11 key fixtures to look-out for next season:

1. Nottingham Forest (home) - August 6 Newcastle haven't faced Forest in the Premier League since March 1999 but some fiery encounters in the Championship and League Cup since that day means this is one hotly-anticipated fixture coming on the opening day of the season.

2. Manchester City (home) - August 21 This will be the biggest test for any Premier League side this season and one that Newcastle can use as a yard-stick to determine just how far they need to go if they want to be challenging the very best in this country and in Europe.

3. Liverpool (away) - August 31 Just days after facing Manchester City, Newcastle travel to Liverpool to wrap up a tough first month of the season. Much like the clash with the Citizens, this will be a litmus test of where Newcastle are as a team.

4. Everton (home) - October 19 Sandwiched in-between away games at Manchester United and Spurs is a home game with Everton. This match comes just four days after St James's Park is hosting the first match of the Rugby League World Cup, so expect some rugby markings to be visible on the hallowed turf.