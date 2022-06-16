What games will be eagerly anticipated by Newcastle United fans? (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

After a brilliant end to last season, anticipation ahead of the new season is building at St James’s Park.

It will be Eddie Howe’s first full season in the Magpies dugout and hopes are high that they can improve on their 11th place finish last time out.

The beginning of last season saw Newcastle go 14 games without a win, with the club picking up just two wins before the January transfer window closed.

Newcastle haven’t faced Forest in the Premier League since March 1999 but some fiery encounters in the Championship and League Cup since that day means this is one hotly-anticipated fixture coming on the opening day of the season.

They will undoubtedly have more success this time around and supporters have been given a glimpse into what the season may have in-store for Newcastle.

But what are some of the key fixtures that fans can look forward to next year and when could some of United’s defining games of the season be played?

Here, we take a look at 11 key fixtures to look-out for next season:

This will be the biggest test for any Premier League side this season and one that Newcastle can use as a yard-stick to determine just how far they need to go if they want to be challenging the very best in this country and in Europe.

Just three days after facing Manchester City, Newcastle travel to Liverpool to wrap up a tough first month of the season. Much like the clash with the Citizens, this will be a litmus test of where Newcastle are as a team.

Sandwiched in-between away games at Manchester United and Spurs is a home game with Everton. This match comes just four days after St James’s Park is hosting the first match of the Rugby League World Cup, so expect some rugby markings to be visible on the hallowed turf.

Newcastle’s last game before the World Cup break sees them host Chelsea. The Magpies could benefit if a raft of Chelsea stars potentially have one eye on the World Cup.

Premier League football returns and Newcastle face a trip to the King Power Stadium - a ground they have had mixed fortunes at recently, but it’s a game they will back themselves to get a result from.

Newcastle are scheduled to play Leeds at home on New Year’s Eve. It could be some evening under the lights at St James’s Park.

This will be Eddie Howe’s first return to the Vitality Stadium since leaving the club in 2020. After seeing the Cherries relegated behind closed doors, it will undoubtedly be an emotional game for the Magpies head coach.

United host Manchester United on the weekend of April Fools Day in a game that will no doubt see a packed-out St James’s Park on what is hopefully a great spring day.

Leeds are Newcastle’s closest Premier League rivals and supporters will make the trip to Elland Road in the penultimate away game of the season.