11 matchday rituals that every Newcastle United fan does before, during and after games - photo gallery
Newcastle United came back to St James’ Park with a bang at the weekend.
For just the second time this month, Newcastle played in-front of their home fans and they were treated to a spectacle as the Magpies put five goals past Tottenham Hotspur.
Roared on by 52,000 in attendance whilst thousands watched on TV, Newcastle enhanced their hopes of Champions League qualification and moved up to 3rd in the Premier League.
It was yet another fantastic afternoon at St James’ Park as Magpies fans young and old embraced as the goals flew in.
Fresh on the back of the superb win over Spurs and ahead of an exciting Premier League run-in, ere, we take a look at a whole host of pre-match and post-match rituals that Newcastle United fans across the globe will recognise.
Have we missed anything off this list? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there.