Newcastle United came back to St James’ Park with a bang at the weekend.

For just the second time this month, Newcastle played in-front of their home fans and they were treated to a spectacle as the Magpies put five goals past Tottenham Hotspur.

Roared on by 52,000 in attendance whilst thousands watched on TV, Newcastle enhanced their hopes of Champions League qualification and moved up to 3rd in the Premier League.

It was yet another fantastic afternoon at St James’ Park as Magpies fans young and old embraced as the goals flew in.

Fresh on the back of the superb win over Spurs and ahead of an exciting Premier League run-in, ere, we take a look at a whole host of pre-match and post-match rituals that Newcastle United fans across the globe will recognise.

Newcastle United fans Every Newcastle United fan should be able to relate to a few things on this list

Think you can do better during the half-time challenge Half-time at Newcastle either involves a celebrity or former player being presented of a half-time challenge. From crossbar challenges, to races in the 'WongaBalls' to the current Fun88 'no bounce challenge'. No matter what the challenge though, thousands of fans watch every game with the same thought in their heads 'I could do better than that'.

Post-match pub deconstruction Whether it's a win or a defeat, Newcastle United fans will dissect the game from all angles in the pub after a match - once you've beaten the queues to get your drink of course!

Drink at Shearer's If it's not the Strawberry, then Shearer's is the other iconic pre and post-match venue for drinks.