Whether it’s local heroes or South American flair, Newcastle United supporters have seen it all at St James’s Park.

During the 30 years of the Premier League, Newcastle have had players from all era’s that could be named in a ‘Legends XI’ with our picks stretching right from the beginning of their top-flight journey, to some of their more recent star players.

But how much are each of these players worth from reported earnings during their career and their post-retirement career paths?

Here, we take a look at the net worth of a Newcastle United ‘legends’ starting XI to see how much each player is reportedly worth following their career as footballers.

(Note: Figures for ‘net worth’ are an approximation from a variety of online sources and are given in ‘$’ and in ‘£’).

GK: Shay Given Given isn't just in the conversation to be the best Newcastle United 'keeper in the Premier League era, but also as one of the league's best stoppers full stop. His net worth is a reported $1million - $5million. Photo: Jamie McDonald

RB: Mathieu Debuchy The French defender enjoyed spells at Arsenal and Saint-Etienne after leaving Tyneside. He may not have had the greatest success at the club, but he is still one of the best full-backs to play for the club. His reported net worth is $10million. Photo: Scott Heavey

CB: Philippe Albert Famed for that chip against Manchester United, Albert was one of the most exciting players to feature for the Magpies. His net worth is a reported $1million - $5million. Photo: Stu Forster

CB: Fabricio Coloccini The Argentine was club-captain for the majority of his time on Tyneside and is largely regarded as one of the best defenders to play for Newcastle. His reported net worth is between $1million - $5million. Photo: Mark Runnacles