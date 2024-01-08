11 players set to leave Newcastle United as it stands following Fabian Schar decision: gallery
Newcastle United news: Fabian Schar has extended his stay at the club after signing a one-year contract extension.
Fabian Schar will spend another season at Newcastle United after signing a one-year extension with the club. Schar, who moved to the north east from Deportivo La Coruna back in summer 2018, has become a key player under Eddie Howe and has featured in all but two of Newcastle’s matches in all competitions this season.
Schar’s contract was set to expire at the end of the season as he was among a clutch of players that have just months left on their current deals. Any player that enters the final six months of their contract is free to negotiate a pre-contract deal with foreign clubs in January and could leave on a free transfer in the summer if a new deal is not signed.
As mentioned, Schar is no longer someone that is set to leave the club in summer, however, there are still a few players who have their futures up in the air. Here, we take a look at 11 players that are set to leave Newcastle United in the summer as it stands: