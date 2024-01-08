Fabian Schar will spend another season at Newcastle United after signing a one-year extension with the club. Schar, who moved to the north east from Deportivo La Coruna back in summer 2018, has become a key player under Eddie Howe and has featured in all but two of Newcastle’s matches in all competitions this season.

Schar’s contract was set to expire at the end of the season as he was among a clutch of players that have just months left on their current deals. Any player that enters the final six months of their contract is free to negotiate a pre-contract deal with foreign clubs in January and could leave on a free transfer in the summer if a new deal is not signed.

As mentioned, Schar is no longer someone that is set to leave the club in summer, however, there are still a few players who have their futures up in the air. Here, we take a look at 11 players that are set to leave Newcastle United in the summer as it stands:

1 . Paul Dummett Dummett signed a one year extension at the end of last season to prolong his career at his boyhood club. He still plays a major role behind the scenes but with just a few months left of his current deal, and first-team opportunities severely limited, his future on Tyneside is unknown.

2 . Loris Karius Karius extended his stay in the north east at the end of last season when his short-term deal was extended by a further year. He has now become the club's no.2 following Nick Pope's injury.

3 . Lewis Hall Hall is viewed as a part of Newcastle's future, however, as it stands, his loan move to the club has not been turned into a permanent one - although that is expected to happen in the coming months.