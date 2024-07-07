Newcastle United could have a very busy summer transfer window with plenty of speculation surrounding both incomings and outgoings at the club already beginning to build. Profit and Sustainability Rules mean they have already had to sell Yankuba Minteh and Elliot Anderson to Brighton and Nottingham Forest respectively.

Now they have complied with PSR for another year, the Magpies could look to strengthen Eddie Howe’s squad before the season gets underway against Southampton on August 17. However, to do that they may still have to offload some players.

They will be keen to keep hold of their big names, whilst some fringe players could be allowed to leave. As will a few players who have no future at the club.

Here, we take a look at 11 players that could leave Newcastle United during the summer transfer window and five that won’t. How many of these do you think will leave St James’ Park? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there.

Ryan Fraser Fraser has enjoyed a very successful loan spell at Southampton. The Saints are interested in making his loan move into a permanent one and have reportedly agreed terms with Fraser over a potential transfer.

Bruno Guimaraes Guimaraes' release clause, and the threat that a club could trigger before the end of June, means the Brazilian is at risk of leaving Newcastle United in summer.

Garang Kuol Kuol has endured yet another difficult loan spell this season. There were very high hopes for the Australian when he joined the club, but two disappointing loan spells mean the club simply have to get his next move right.