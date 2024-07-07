Newcastle United could have a very busy summer transfer window with plenty of speculation surrounding both incomings and outgoings at the club already beginning to build. Profit and Sustainability Rules mean they have already had to sell Yankuba Minteh and Elliot Anderson to Brighton and Nottingham Forest respectively.
Now they have complied with PSR for another year, the Magpies could look to strengthen Eddie Howe’s squad before the season gets underway against Southampton on August 17. However, to do that they may still have to offload some players.
They will be keen to keep hold of their big names, whilst some fringe players could be allowed to leave. As will a few players who have no future at the club.
Here, we take a look at 11 players that could leave Newcastle United during the summer transfer window and five that won’t. How many of these do you think will leave St James’ Park? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.