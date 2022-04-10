11 Sven Botman 'alternatives' Newcastle United could look to sign this summer

The Magpies have been admirers of the 22-year-old since their £300million takeover back in October and were keen to reach an agreement with Lille back in January.

But the Ligue 1 champions weren’t willing to sell Botman in January as Newcastle were forced to look for alternatives. They were eventually able to land a left-sided centre-back on deadline day with Dan Burn joining from Brighton & Hove Albion for £13million – but the interest in Botman remained.

Newcastle are keen on reviving their pursuit of Botman at the end of the 2021-22 season but their chances of securing the Dutchman’s signature are growing increasingly unlikely.

This week it has been widely reported that Serie A giants AC Milan have come to a verbal agreement with Botman regarding a permanent transfer this summer.

While Milan won’t be able to match Newcastle on the financial front, having such an agreement provisionally in place puts them in pole position to secure the player.

As a result, Newcastle will be forced to look for alternatives in the summer transfer window. Defensive reinforcements are crucial for Eddie Howe's side ahead of the new season and securing a place in the Premier League is a necessity in order to acquire top targets.

Here we look at a list of several defensive options that have been linked with Newcastle and assess their chances of making the switch to St James’s Park…

1. Lloyd Kelly - AFC Bournemouth Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe is understood to be an admirer of the 23-year-old Bournemouth captain. Like Botman, he is a left-sided centre-back and has demonstrated fine leadership qualities at a young age as he looks to take The Cherries back to the Premier League. Kelly remains unproven at Premier League level with just eight top flight appearances to his name, but Newcastle remain keen. Photo: Alex Burstow Photo Sales

2. James Tarkowski - Burnley Heavily linked with Newcastle during the winter window, it will be interesting to see if they come back in for the Burnley defender with his contract set to expire at the end of the season. He is proven at Premier League level and has also represented England. In January, a deal most certainly made sense, but with greater options available in the summer, will Howe be tempted to look elsewhere? Photo: Alex Livesey Photo Sales

3. John Stones - Manchester City The Magpies have been linked with an ambitious move for Manchester City and England defender John Stones this summer. The 27-year-old has made just nine Premier League starts so far this season and could be open to the idea of regular top flight football during a World Cup year. Much like Trippier in January, it would be a real statement if Newcastle were able to pull this one off. Photo: Michael Regan Photo Sales

4. Joe Gomez - Liverpool The England defender reportedly wants to leave Liverpool this summer to seek regular Premier League football. Newcastle have been credited as a potential destination for the 24-year-old. Reds boss Jurgen Klopp has insisted Gomez has a future at Anfield but this is certainly one to keep an eye on. Photo: Clive Brunskill Photo Sales