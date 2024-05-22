Newcastle United dampened Ange Postecoglou’s homecoming as they defeated Tottenham Hotspur on penalties in front of 78,419 spectators at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Spurs dominated for large parts of the match and went ahead through James Maddison after the half hour mark, despite suspicions of a handball by the Three Lions man.

However, with virtually the last kick of the first-half, Alexander Isak pounced on an error from Spurs keeper Brandon Austin to tap home after a good move from the Magpies. The second-half saw a raft of changes from both sides as the match petered out to a 1-1 draw and a penalty shootout.

Mark Gillespie, who replaced Nick Pope in the dying stages and was given the captain’s armband, saved Bryan Gil’s effort to give his side and advantage - one they never relinquished as Joe White, Ben Parkinson, Amadou Diallo, Garang Kuol and then Harrison Ashby all converted their efforts in fine style to win the game for the Magpies.

Ashby’s winning penalty meant the travelling Magpies fans were given something to shout about at the final whistle. The majority in attendance at the MCG were supporting Spurs with Postecoglou and South Korean star Son Heung-min among the attractions on display. However, it was the Newcastle United fans that went home happy and a fair few of them were snapped on camera before, during and after the game.

Here, we take a look at some of the very best photos from the MCG:

