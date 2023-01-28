The January transfer window is coming to a close, but there are still plenty of players available for clubs to sign on a pre-contract deal.
The winter window is a notoriously difficult time for sides to try and get transfer business concluded however with clubs often reluctant to lose players midway through the campaign.
One way clubs can avoid this, however, is by signing players on pre-contract agreements. Premier League sides are able to negotiate a pre-contract with players playing outside of the UK from January 1. This pre-contract means players would join on a free transfer once their existing contract expires in the summer.
It is a good way for clubs, like Newcastle, to navigate Financial Fair Play constraints and with the modern game seeing more and more players opting to run down their contracts in order to gain a lucrative move abroad, there are plenty of talented players available for the Magpies to sign on a pre-contract in January.
1. Milan Skriniar
The Slovakian defender has spent the last five years at Inter Milan and was one of their key players when they won the Scudetto under Antonio Conte. He has been linked with a reunion with Conte at Spurs and there is no doubt that the 27 year old would add immense quality to the heart of any defence.
Photo: Gabriele Maltinti
2. Thomas Lemar
Lemar was close to joining Arsenal in a big-money move in the not too distant past, however, he opted to stay at Atletico. Struggles on the pitch for Diego Simeone’s side this season could mean Lemar is one of a number of players to leave the Metropolitano Stadium.
Photo: JAVIER SORIANO
3. Marcus Thuram
Allan Saint-Maximin has reportedly done his best to try and convince Thuram to join the setup on Tyneside, with Eddie Howe admitting he is an admirer of the Frenchman, whilst reiterating there has been no contact between the clubs over a move. Thuram looks set to depart Germany either in January or in the summer and would add a physical presence to Newcastle’s attacking options.
Photo: INA FASSBENDER
4. Daichi Kamada
Kamada’s performances for Frankfurt and Japan have seen his value soar and is certainly someone that teams around Europe will have their eye on if he doesn’t extend his stay at the German club.
Photo: Alex Grimm