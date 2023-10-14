News you can trust since 1849
By Joe Buck
Published 12th Oct 2023, 12:00 BST
Updated 14th Oct 2023, 12:00 BST

Newcastle United have spent all-but three seasons in the Premier League since its inception in 1992. 

In that time, they have seen some of the competition’s biggest names and most iconic players turn out in the black-and-white.

However, not all players that have featured for the Magpies in that time have lived up to the hype and expectations surrounding them.

Here, we take a look at some of the worst players to play for Newcastle United in the Premier League - according to supporters.

What are your memories of some of these players? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there.

(note: only their contributions for Newcastle United in the Premier League will be considered for this list.)

Owen’s time at Newcastle United was simply disastrous. His goals to games record may not be too bad, however, he simply wasn’t fit for long enough during his time at the club and he was unable to help them survive relegation as the end of his time on Tyneside approached.

Riviere was brought to Tyneside after a good season with Monaco where his goals helped the club adapt to Radamel Falcao’s injury. However, Riviere would leave England having scored just three goals in all competitions which included a sole Premier League goal coming against QPR - in a shot that rebounded off his own leg to wrong foot the goalkeeper.

Amalfitano’s brother Morgan found relative success with West Ham during his time in England. However, Romain never featured in the Premier League for the Magpies, despite spending two seasons contracted to the club.

The Brazilian came to Newcastle with huge pedigree having helped Lyon to multiple Ligue 1 titles. Cacapa’s two year stay on Tyneside coincided with their first relegation to the Championship and the Brazilian never looked at home in the Premier League.

