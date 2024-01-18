Newcastle United transfers: The Magpies may look to offload some players during the January transfer window to trim Eddie Howe’s squad.

Newcastle United are yet to make a signing this month - and have yet to offload any of the squad on a permanent basis. Whilst there may be limited funds available for incoming transfers this month, selling players, or at the very least removing them from the wage bill, could be a way to free up some wage and transfer budget.

January is a notoriously difficult month to conclude deals, however, and Newcastle will likely find it tricky to offload some of these players. But just who could be allowed to leave St James’ Park this transfer window?

Here, we take a look at 13 players that could leave Newcastle United this month. Do you think any of these players will leave the club this month? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there:

1 . Jamaal Lascelles Lascelles is the club’s captain and stepped up to the plate in Sven Botman’s absence to deliver some very good performances during a tricky period of the season. With Lascelles’ contract due to expire at the end of the season, both the club and Lascelles have a major decision to make. Besiktas have recently been linked with a move for Lascelles. Photo Sales

2 . Joe White White has returned to Newcastle following a good loan spell with Crewe Alexandra. He will be assessed by Eddie Howe and may play a part in and around the first-team. If not, he could be allowed to leave on-loan once again. Photo Sales

3 . Emil Krafth Krafth has revealed his desire to extend his stay at Newcastle United, however, as it stands, he will leave the club at the end of the season when his current deal comes to an end. Whilst there is little to say he will move on this month, it could be Newcastle’s last chance to secure a transfer fee for the Swedish international. Photo Sales

4 . Jeff Hendrick Hendrick is currently on-loan at Sheffield Wednesday. He could leave the club on a permanent basis this month. He will almost certainly leave the club at the end of the season once his contract expires. Photo Sales