Newcastle United transfers: The Magpies will not be blocked from making loan signings from Saudi Arabia in January.

On Tuesday, Premier League clubs voted 13/7 in favour of imposing a temporary ban on clubs loaning players from teams that share the same owners, however, they needed 14 votes for the ban to be implemented and thus, clubs across the Premier League are still able to take advantage of this.

Despite Brighton, Chelsea and Crystal Palace also all having clubs in Europe that share the same owners, Newcastle United have been regarded as the potential biggest benefactors of this rule with the Saudi Pro League quartet of Al-Hilal, Al-Ahli, Al-Nassr and Al-Ittihad all sharing the same owners as the Magpies.

Saudi Arabia - and those four clubs in particular - have become a hotbed for footballing talent in recent times and the Magpies could look to that market for additions in January.

Here, we take a look at 13 players that Newcastle United could target in January now they will not be banned from signing players on loan from these four Saudi Arabian clubs.

1 . Riyad Mahrez Mahrez was one of the most high-profile players to make the switch to the Saudi Pro League during the summer. Five goals and seven assists already this season suggest he is still very capable of playing at a much higher level and is someone that would fit into Newcastle’s current set-up. Photo Sales

2 . N’Golo Kante Kante left Chelsea during the summer to join Al-Ittihad. Although injury problems hampered his final few months at Stamford Bridge, it’s clear that Kante still has the talent to do a job in the Premier League. Photo Sales

3 . Aymeric Laporte The former Manchester City man is more than capable of playing at the very highest level and with defensive options stretched at Newcastle United, Laporte could be viewed as a ready made defender to come in and strengthen the team during the January window. Photo Sales