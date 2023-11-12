Premier League clubs will vote on whether to implement a temporary ban to stop teams loaning players from clubs under the same ownership. The vote is set to take place on Tuesday November 21 and would be immediately put into practice ahead of the forthcoming January transfer window.

If passed, the rule would mean Newcastle United are unable to sign players from Al-Hilal, Al-Ahli, Al-Nassr and Al-Ittihad on-loan during the upcoming January transfer window. Saudi Arabia - and those four clubs in particular - have become a hotbed for footballing talent in recent times and would mean that Newcastle would be prohibited from signing some quality talent during the winter window.

Here, we take a look at 13 players that Newcastle United could target in January, but may be blocked from signing if the new rule is passed on November 21:

1 . Gabri Veiga Veiga was one of the hottest prospects in European football before his move from Celta Vigo to Al-Ahli in summer. Napoli were close to signing the winger whilst Newcastle were also credited with an interest in him.

2 . Sergej Milinkovic-Savic Milinkovic-Savic was coveted by some of Europe's biggest clubs as his Lazio contract came to an end. Ultimately, it was Al-Hilal who would move for the midfielder.

3 . Aymeric Laporte The former Manchester City man is more than capable of playing at the very highest level and with defensive options stretched at Newcastle United, Laporte could be viewed as a ready made defender to come in and strengthen the team during the January window.