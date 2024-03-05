Newcastle United have been tested by countless quality players this season, we've picked out some that could be worth taking a closer look at heading into the summer transfer window.

Obviously, we have to be somewhat realistic - so no players like Erling Haaland, Kevin De Bruyne or Kylian Mbappe on this list. We're looking at players who have impressed when coming up against Eddie Howe's side this season - which probably rules out Mbappe anyway!

Newcastle will be looking to bolster their squad this summer after failing to sign a player in January and a difficult summer 2023 window. Reinforcements are on the agenda in all areas of the pitch.

Reflecting on Newcastle's matches this season, we've picked out 13 opposition players who have caught our eye and looked at what they could offer. Again, we've refrained from naming any obvious players from the likes of Liverpool, Manchester City, Arsenal and the like.

There's also no place in the list for Chris Wood despite his hat-trick against Newcastle at St James' Park on Boxing Day. As impressive as the striker was, we can't see Newcastle coming back in to sign a 32-year-old player who scored just four league goals during his time at the club.

Here are 13 players who have impressed v Newcastle United this season...

1 . Evan Ferguson - Brighton Ferguson blew Newcastle away at the Amex in September with a hat-trick in a 3-1 win. The 19-year-old has scored just twice since that match. But given his age and physical prowess, he won't be short of potential suitors in the coming transfer windows.

2 . Fikayo Tomori - AC Milan AC Milan Fikayo Tomori was in fine form home and away against Newcastle United in the Champions League. Didn't allow the Magpies a sniff at the San Siro and made a goal saving block at St James' Park to deny Miguel Almiron. The 26-year-old England international will not come cheap for any club looking to sign him, but he certainly caught the eye against Newcastle this season.

3 . Theo Hernandez - AC Milan Hernandez impressed at both left-back and left-sided centre-back for AC Milan against Newcastle United in the two Champions League matches, posing an attacking threat while also remaining solid defensively. In an area Newcastle will be looking to upgrade, the French international would be an excellent, albeit expensive, option