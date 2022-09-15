13 stunning Newcastle United fan photos from games against Wolves, Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest

Eddie Howe’s side have had a solid start to the new season, taking six points from their opening seven games that included tough fixtures against Manchester City and Liverpool.

Their draw last time out against Crystal Palace was a disappointing result, however, it did extend their fantastic record at St James’s Park which has slowly evolved into a real fortress in 2022.

Much of that is down to the fantastic atmosphere created at home games by 52,000 supporters every game with pre-match flag displays by Wor Flags really helping to build an atmosphere right from the off.

With those displays come some fantastic photos of supporters and here, we have collated some of the very best photos in our latest Newcastle United fan gallery.

Can you spot anyone you know?

Pride United with Pride do a fantastic job alongside the club (Photo by LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images)

Miguel Almiron was the centre of another great pre-match Wor Flags display ahead of the clash with Manchester City (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

One Newcastle United fan had a cheeky message for Miguel Almiron after the pulsating 3-3 draw with Manchester City last month (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Newcastle supporters love a good retro shirt (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)