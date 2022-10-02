News you can trust since 1849
NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - AUGUST 21: Fans of Newcastle United celebrate as Kieran Trippier of Newcastle United celebrates with teammates after scoring their side's third goal from a free kick during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Manchester City at St. James Park on August 21, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

13 stunning photos of Newcastle United supporters from games with Liverpool, Bournemouth and Brighton - gallery

Can you spot anyone you know in our latest Newcastle United fan gallery?

By Joe Buck
Sunday, 2nd October 2022, 11:23 am

We’re seven games into the new season and the Premier League table is beginning to take shape. For Newcastle, it has been a solid if unspectacular start to the new campaign.

The Magpies have registered one win, one defeat and five draws in their seven games thus far and although a return of eight points isn’t ideal, they have become a tough side to play against.

Newcastle have been particularly good at St James’s Park where Newcastle have tasted defeat just once in the league in 2022, buoyed on by a sold-out stadium with Wor Flags helping to cultivate a fantastic pre-match atmosphere.

Here, we have collated some of the very best photos of Newcastle United fans this season in our latest fan gallery.

Can you spot anyone you know? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know there:

1. Joelinton's replacement

Bruno Guimaraes and Callum Wilson star in another version of *that* Joelinton shirt (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Photo: Stu Forster

2. Baking in the sun

Newcastle United fans watch on at a baking hot Amex Stadium back in August (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)

Photo: GLYN KIRK

3. Howay the Lads

Two fans pose with flags as they make their way into the stadium (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Photo: Clive Brunskill

4. Feeling Good...

The stunning Wor Flags display ahead of their opening day clash with Nottingham Forest (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Photo: Stu Forster

