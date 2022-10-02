13 stunning photos of Newcastle United supporters from games with Liverpool, Bournemouth and Brighton - gallery
Can you spot anyone you know in our latest Newcastle United fan gallery?
We’re seven games into the new season and the Premier League table is beginning to take shape. For Newcastle, it has been a solid if unspectacular start to the new campaign.
The Magpies have registered one win, one defeat and five draws in their seven games thus far and although a return of eight points isn’t ideal, they have become a tough side to play against.
Newcastle have been particularly good at St James’s Park where Newcastle have tasted defeat just once in the league in 2022, buoyed on by a sold-out stadium with Wor Flags helping to cultivate a fantastic pre-match atmosphere.
Here, we have collated some of the very best photos of Newcastle United fans this season in our latest fan gallery.
Can you spot anyone you know? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know there: