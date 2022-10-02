13 stunning photos of Newcastle United supporters from games with Liverpool, Bournemouth and Brighton - gallery

We’re seven games into the new season and the Premier League table is beginning to take shape. For Newcastle, it has been a solid if unspectacular start to the new campaign.

The Magpies have registered one win, one defeat and five draws in their seven games thus far and although a return of eight points isn’t ideal, they have become a tough side to play against.

Newcastle have been particularly good at St James’s Park where Newcastle have tasted defeat just once in the league in 2022, buoyed on by a sold-out stadium with Wor Flags helping to cultivate a fantastic pre-match atmosphere.

Here, we have collated some of the very best photos of Newcastle United fans this season in our latest fan gallery.

Can you spot anyone you know? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know there:

1. Joelinton's replacement Bruno Guimaraes and Callum Wilson star in another version of *that* Joelinton shirt (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images) Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales

2. Baking in the sun Newcastle United fans watch on at a baking hot Amex Stadium back in August (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images) Photo: GLYN KIRK Photo Sales

3. Howay the Lads Two fans pose with flags as they make their way into the stadium (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images) Photo: Clive Brunskill Photo Sales

4. Feeling Good... The stunning Wor Flags display ahead of their opening day clash with Nottingham Forest (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images) Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales