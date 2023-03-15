The summer transfer window is expected to be a busy few months for Newcastle United.

After three successful transfer windows under new ownership, the Magpies will likely attack this summer window and use it as yet another platform to springboard their evolution into becoming an elite club.

As always, a whole host of names have already been linked with a move to Tyneside this summer in what is likely to be a busy window for the club.

But could Newcastle use some players that have been linked with them in the past to dictate how their upcoming summer window could look?

Here, we take a look at some players that have been linked with a move to St James’ Park in the past that could be available for Newcastle to sign this summer.

1 . Moises Caicedo Brighton held firm to reject bids from Arsenal for Caicedo in January and even managed to get him to sign a new deal at the Amex Stadium. The Seagulls will be tough negotiators and will demand a high price for the midfielder this summer, but there's no doubting his great quality.

2 . Raphinha Raphinha was linked with a move to St James' Park in the summer after it became clear his time at Leeds United was coming to an end. The Brazilian is currently at Barcelona but just hasn't had the success many anticipated when he made the move to Spain. A deal for the winger just makes sense as Raphinha wouldn't need time to adapt to the Premier League and Barcelona could be forced to offload him this summer.

3 . Jesse Lingard Lingard was set to join Newcastle in January 2022, but Manchester United pulled the plug on a deal. He signed for Nottingham Forest in summer but will be a free agent when the window reopens if he doesn't sign an extension at the City Ground. There is plenty of reported interest in Lingard with clubs around the world, including in Saudi Arabia, eyeing a deal.

4 . James Maddison The summer window was dominated by Newcastle's pursuit of Maddison. Ultimately, Leicester resisted and Maddison stayed at the King Power Stadium. The Foxes' struggles on the pitch this season means a move away from the club is likely this summer and Maddison's stunning form has reminded everyone just what an asset he could be at St James' Park.