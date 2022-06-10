14 key dates for Newcastle United supporters to look out for in 2022/23 as summer transfer window opens

Eddie Howe’s side ended last season very well and hopes are high that the team can continue this form straight into the next one.

Many Newcastle fans, for once, didn’t want the season to end with the feel-good factor back at St James’s Park.

Newcastle have been defeated just once at home in 2022 and after finishing in 11th place, anticipation is building around Tyneside for what next season could bring.

The transfer window is now open with the club already confirming their capture of Matt Targett on a permanent deal.

There’s plenty of reasons to be excited about the Magpies at the minute and a bright future is hopefully on the cards at St James’s Park.

Here, we take a look at all the important dates for Newcastle United supporters to look out for this season:

1. Friday June 10 Summer transfer window opens Photo: Ian MacNicol Photo Sales

2. Thursday June 16 Premier League fixtures released Photo: Ian MacNicol Photo Sales

3. Weekend of Saturday August 6 2022/23 Premier League season starts Photo: Ian MacNicol Photo Sales

4. W/C Monday August 22 Newcastle United enter Carabao Cup Photo: Ian MacNicol Photo Sales