Newcastle fans celebrate Premier League match between Newcastle United and Arsenal at St James' Park (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

14 key dates for Newcastle United supporters to look out for in 2022/23 as summer transfer window opens

The summer transfer window has officially opened with the countdown to the new season now very much underway.

By Joe Buck
Friday, 10th June 2022, 12:03 pm

Eddie Howe’s side ended last season very well and hopes are high that the team can continue this form straight into the next one.

Many Newcastle fans, for once, didn’t want the season to end with the feel-good factor back at St James’s Park.

Newcastle have been defeated just once at home in 2022 and after finishing in 11th place, anticipation is building around Tyneside for what next season could bring.

The transfer window is now open with the club already confirming their capture of Matt Targett on a permanent deal.

There’s plenty of reasons to be excited about the Magpies at the minute and a bright future is hopefully on the cards at St James’s Park.

Here, we take a look at all the important dates for Newcastle United supporters to look out for this season:

1. Friday June 10

Summer transfer window opens

2. Thursday June 16

Premier League fixtures released

3. Weekend of Saturday August 6

2022/23 Premier League season starts

4. W/C Monday August 22

Newcastle United enter Carabao Cup

