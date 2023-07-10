News you can trust since 1849
14 Newcastle United players missing from pre-season training including six recent signings - gallery

Newcastle United returned to pre-season training on Sunday ahead of the new 2023-24 season.

Dominic Scurr
By Dominic Scurr
Published 10th Jul 2023, 15:13 BST
Updated 10th Jul 2023, 15:24 BST

Newcastle will be hoping to build on last season’s impressive fourth place finish in the Premier League while also competing in the Champions League for the first time in over 20 years.

The majority of United’s first-team squad returned to training on Sunday with the exception of players on international duty in June, bar Kieran Trippier who returned as usual, and a few select others.

Newcastle welcomed several players back from injury at Darsley Park too though goalkeeper Nick Pope is not currently training with his hands after undergoing surgery on his fingers back in May.

Here we have assessed Newcastle’s published training gallery from Sunday, July 9 to see which players were involved on the first day of pre-season training and which players may not have been.

As a disclaimer, a player not featuring in the club gallery is not a guarantee they did not train on any given day.

But a players presence or absence can be an indicator for potential team and injury news heading into upcoming matches.

Here’s Newcastle’s squad based on whether they were pictured in training this week or not...

Pope was back at Newcastle’s training ground but is still recovering from hand surgery.

1. Nick Pope - pictured

Pope was back at Newcastle’s training ground but is still recovering from hand surgery.

Fresh from signing a new deal.

2. Loris Karius - pictured

Fresh from signing a new deal.

Given extra time off following international duty with Slovakia last month.

3. Martin Dubravka - not pictured

Given extra time off following international duty with Slovakia last month.

Back following his loan spell at Hull City.

4. Karl Darlow - pictured

Back following his loan spell at Hull City. Photo: Stu Forster/Getty Images

